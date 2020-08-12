Blue Hawaii – “I Felt Love”

Raphaelle Standell-Preston certainly keeps busy. A couple months ago, she released an excellent new full-length with her band Braids, Shadow Offering, which was our Album Of The Week when it came out. At the beginning of the year, she put out two new songs as Blue Hawaii, her duo with Alex “Agor” Kerby, and those came not long after Blue Hawaii released their own album, Open Reduction Internal Fixation, last October.

Today, Blue Hawaii is announcing another new project, a mixtape called Under 1 House, which they wrote during last year’s Blue Hawaii tours and recorded at a rural cabin in Québec, but had to finish from their respective home bases in Montreal and Berlin because of the pandemic travel restrictions. The first song they’re sharing from it is “I Felt Love,” which is some good twitching, dancey fun.

“‘I Felt Love’ describes the difficulty of trying to communicate over the phone with a lover, in an airport drowned out by the loud background noise,” they explained in a statement, continuing:

It has a special context in the post-corona world, where we have had the opportunity to tune out distractions, dig deeper, and discover what is important to us. The arrangement features a relentless electro baseline with dubby breaks driving forward a soothing piano/synth progression.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Feelin'”

02 “I Felt Love”

03 “Not my boss!”

04 “Where r the Keys???”

05 “Let it Be Us”

06 “No More Drama”

The Under 1 House mixtape is out 9/25 via Arbutus Records.