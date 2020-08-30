The 2020 MTV Video Music Awards are here. The pre-show starts at 6:30PM EST and the ceremony gets underway at 8PM. This year’s virtual ceremony airs on MTV, of course, and it’s also being simulcast on The CW for the first time ever. If you have a cable login, you can also watch it online.

The road to this year’s awards show has been, of course, bumpy, as everything is in 2020. Originally, the event was approved to be held at Barclays Center in New York City, with limited to no audience, but earlier this month the network announced that due to safety concerns, the show would instead turn into an “homage to the incredible resiliency of New York” and feature outdoor performances from around NYC.

The event is hosted by Keke Palmer. Performances are expected from Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande, the Weeknd, BTS, Miley Cyrus, Maluma, DaBaby, Doja Cat, and Black Eyed Peas. Pre-show performers include Chloe x Halle, Jack Harlow, Machine Gun Kelly, Lewis Capaldi, and Tate McRae.

Come hang out with us in the comments so that we can suffer through this together. Keep an eye out for the show’s first Best Alternative winner in 22 years and for the Biden’s campaign’s new rap to attract young voters. Here are some of the performances:

Here’s a list of the all the nominees. We’ll update the winners throughout.

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Billie Eilish – “everything i wanted”

Eminem – “Godzilla” (Feat. Juice WRLD)

Future – “Life Is Good” (Feat. Drake)

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”

Taylor Swift – “The Man”

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

DaBaby

Justin Bieber

Lady Gaga

Megan Thee Stallion

Post Malone

The Weeknd

SONG OF THE YEAR

Billie Eilish – “everything i wanted”

Doja Cat – “Say So”

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”

Megan Thee Stallion – “Savage”

Post Malone – “Circles”

Roddy Ricch – “The Box”

BEST COLLABORATION

Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – “Stuck with U”

Black Eyed Peas – “RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)” (Feat. J Balvin)

Ed Sheeran – “Beautiful People” (Feat. Khalid)

Future – “Life Is Good” (Feat. Drake)

Karol G – “Tusa” (Feat. Nicki Minaj)

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”

PUSH BEST NEW ARTIST

Doja Cat

Jack Harlow

Lewis Capaldi

Roddy Ricch

Tate McRae

YUNGBLUD

BEST POP

BTS – “On”

Halsey – “You should be sad”

Jonas Brothers – “What a Man Gotta Do”

Justin Bieber – “Intentions” (Feat. Quavo)

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”

Taylor Swift – “Lover”

BEST HIP-HOP

DaBaby – “BOP”

Eminem – “Godzilla” (Feat. Juice WRLD)

Future – “Life Is Good” (Feat. Drake)

Megan Thee Stallion – “Savage”

Roddy Ricch – “The Box”

Travis Scott – “HIGHEST IN THE ROOM”

BEST ROCK

blink-182 – “Happy Days”

Coldplay – “Orphans”

Evanescence – “Wasted On You”

Fall Out Boy – “Dear Future Self (Hands Up)” (Feat. Wyclef Jean)

Green Day – “Oh Yeah!”

The Killers – “Caution”

BEST ALTERNATIVE

The 1975 – “If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know)”

All Time Low – “Some Kind Of Disaster”

FINNEAS – “Let’s Fall in Love for the Night”

Lana Del Rey – “Doin’ Time”

Machine Gun Kelly – “Bloody Valentine”

twenty one pilots – “Level of Concern”

BEST LATIN

Anuel AA – “China” (Feat. Daddy Yankee, Ozuna, Karol G, & J Balvin)

Bad Bunny – “Yo Perreo Sola”

Black Eyed Peas – “MAMACITA” (Feat. Ozuna & J. Rey Soul)

J Balvin – “Amarillo”

Karol G – “Tusa” (Feat. Nicki Minaj)

Maluma – “Qué Pena” (Feat. J Balvin)

BEST R&B

Alicia Keys – “Underdog”

Chloe x Halle – “Do It”

H.E.R. – “Slide” (Feat. YG)

Khalid – “Eleven” (Feat. Summer Walker)

Lizzo – “Cuz I Love You”

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”

BEST K-POP

(G)I-DLE – “Oh My God”

BTS – “On”

EXO – “Obsession”

Monsta X – “SOMEONE’S SOMEONE”

Tomorrow X Together – “9 and Three Quarters (Run Away)”

Red Velvet – “Psycho”

VIDEO FOR GOOD

Anderson .Paak – “Lockdown”

Billie Eilish – “all the good girls go to hell”

Demi Lovato – “I Love Me”

H.E.R. – ”I Can’t Breathe”

Lil Baby – “The Bigger Picture”

Taylor Swift – “The Man”

BEST MUSIC VIDEO FROM HOME

5 Seconds of Summer – “Wildflower”

Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – “Stuck with U”

blink-182 – “Happy Days”

Drake – “Toosie Slide”

John Legend – “Bigger Love”

twenty one pilots – “Level of Concern”

BEST QUARANTINE PERFORMANCE

Chloe & Halle – “Do It” from MTV’s Prom-athon

CNCO – Unplugged At Home

DJ D-Nice – Club MTV presents #DanceTogether

John Legend – #togetherathome Concert Series

Lady Gaga – “Smile” from One World: Together At Home

Post Malone – Nirvana Tribute

BEST DIRECTION

Billie Eilish – “xanny” (Billie Eilish)

Doja Cat – “Say So” (Hannah Lux Davis)

Dua Lipa – “Don’t Start Now” (Nabil)

Harry Styles – “Adore You” (Dave Meyers)

Taylor Swift – “The Man” (Taylor Swift)

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” (Anton Tammi)

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

5 Seconds of Summer – “Old Me” (Kieran Fowler)

Camila Cabello – “My Oh My” (Feat. DaBaby) (Dave Meyers)

Billie Eilish – “all the good girls go to hell” (Christopher Probst)

Katy Perry – “Harleys In Hawaii” (Arnau Valls)

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” (Thomas Kloss)

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” (Oliver Millar)

BEST ART DIRECTION

A$AP Rocky – “Babushka Boi” (A$AP Rocky & Nadia Lee Cohen)

Dua Lipa – “Physical” (Anna Colomé Nogu)

Harry Styles – “Adore You” (Laura Ellis Cricks)

Miley Cyrus – “Mother’s Daughter” (Christian Stone)

Selena Gomez – “Boyfriend” (Tatiana Van Sauter)

Taylor Swift – “Lover” (Ethan Tobman)

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Billie Eilish – “all the good girls go to hell” (Drive Studios)

Demi Lovato – “I Love Me” (Hoody FX)

Dua Lipa – “Physical” (EIGHTY4)

Harry Styles – “Adore You” (Mathematic)

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” (Ingenuity Studios)

Travis Scott – “HIGHEST IN THE ROOM” (ARTJAIL, SCISSOR FILMS, & FRENDER)

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY

BTS – “On” (Son Sung Deuk, Lee Ga Hun, & Lee Byung Eun)

CNCO & Natti Natasha – “Honey Boo” (Kyle Hanagami)

DaBaby – “BOP” (Dani Leigh & Cherry)

Dua Lipa – “Physical” (Charm La’Donna)

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” (Richy Jackson)

Normani – “Motivation” (Sean Bankhead)

BEST EDITING

Halsey – “Graveyard” (Emilie Aubry, Janne Vartia, & Tim Montana)

James Blake – “Can’t Believe the Way We Flow” (Frank Lebon)

Lizzo – “Good As Hell”(Russell Santos & Sofia Kerpan)

Miley Cyrus – “Mother’s Daughter” (Alexandre Moors & Nuno Xico)

ROSALÍA – “A Palé” – (Andre Jones)

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” (Janne Vartia & Tim Montana)

MTV TRICON AWARD?

Lady Gaga