New York Gov. Cuomo Approves VMAs At Barclays Center With “Limited Or No Audience”

Last month, we found out that MTV was looking into the possibility of holding their 36th annual Video Music Awards at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn later this summer. Today, that plan has taken a step toward reality. In a press conference on Monday, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that MTV has been approved to move forward with the VMAs on 8/30 provided that there is “limited or no audience present,” as Entertainment Tonight reports.

MTV confirms the news, noting that in addition to being based in Barclays Center, the show will have “performances from various iconic locations” around New York City. “”Show producers alongside Barclays Center management have been working closely with state and local officials to implement best practices for everyone involved,” the network said in a statement. “Among the measures all parties involved have aligned on include extensive social distancing procedures, meaningful capacity limitations and the virtualization of components where possible.”

The last time that the VMAs were held in Brooklyn was back in 2013.

The future of awards shows during the pandemic is up in the air. Many of the big awards ceremonies, like the Oscars and the Golden Globes, have already pushed back their planned 2021 airdates. The Emmys, the next big ceremony coming up, announced that they were planning multiple versions of the show depending on what the situation might look like in September. The Grammys haven’t made an announcement either way. Last night, the BET Awards aired exclusively with socially-distanced performances.