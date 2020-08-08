VMAs Won’t Be Held At Barclays Center After All

MTV’s annual Video Music Awards are set to take place later this month. The Governor Cuomo-approved plan was to have them at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, with little or no audience present and live performances around various New York City locations. But now, perhaps unsurprisingly, Page Six reports that the VMAs aren’t going to be held at Barclays Center after all due to safety concerns.

“The 2020 VMAs will be held on Sunday, Aug. 30 and pay homage to the incredible resiliency of New York with several outdoor performances around [NYC] with limited or no audience, adhering to all state and city guidelines,” representatives for for Barclays Center and MTV confirm in a joint statement. “In close consultation with state and local health officials‎, it became clear at this time that outdoor performances with limited or no audience would be more feasible and safer than an indoor event.”

“The VMAs will highlight the boroughs in an exciting show and return to Barclays Center in 2021,” the statement continues. “MTV will continue to work closely with the Department of Health, state and local officials, the medical community, and key stakeholders to ensure the safety of all involved.”

Keke Palmer is hosting the ceremony, and BTS, Doja Cat, and J Balvin are performing. Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga are leading the pack this year with nine nominations each. MTV is bringing back the Best Alternative category for the first time in 22 years, and there’s also a Best Quarantine Performance award.