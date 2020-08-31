Total Revenge – “Jeep Cherokee”

At the end of the week, Ryan Pollie is releasing his debut album as Total Revenge, his scrappy new pop-punk project. He’s shared two singles from it already, “The Fair” and “The Lawn,” and today he’s sharing one last track before the whole thing’s out in full. “Jeep Cherokee” is dense and bittersweet, a chugging riff hidden under layers of noise. Pollie’s voice is buried low and sounds wistful. “I’d cry if I only knew how,” he sings at one point. “There’s nothing on earth left for me/ Pick you up in my Jeep Cherokee.” Check it out below.

Total Revenge is out 9/4 via Forged Artifacts. Pre-order it here.