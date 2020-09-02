Wilco Announce Summerteeth Deluxe Reissue With Previously Unreleased Material

Wilco are releasing a deluxe reissue of their 1999 album Summerteeth, a key entry in the string of masterpieces that cemented them as one of the greatest bands in American history. The ornately poppy and darkly depressive collection is getting the elaborate treatment it deserves, with 4xCD and 5xLP versions containing lots of previously unreleased studio and live recordings.

The CD version of the reissue includes a remastered version of the original album, a disc of outtakes, demos, and alternate versions (including unreleased titles “Viking Dan,” “No Hurry,” and “I’ll Sing It”), and two discs featuring the soundboard recording from Wilco’s November 1, 1999 performance at The Boulder Theatre in Colorado. The vinyl version, limited to 6,500 copies, swaps out the Boulder gig for a different live recording called An Unmitigated Disaster, culled from an in-store performance at Tower Records on March 11, 1999, two days after Summerteeth’s release. An Unmitigated Disaster was broadcast on Chicago radio station WXRT-FM but has never been released before.

Along with today’s announcement, Wilco are sharing the previously unreleased “Slow Rhodes Version” of “Summer Teeth.” Listen below.

Summerteeth: Deluxe Edition is out 11/6 on Rhino. All versions are available for pre-order here.