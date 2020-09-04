Father John Misty – “Main Man” (T. Rex Cover)

A few months ago, a star-studded tribute compilation dedicated to T. Rex and Marc Bolan was announced. It was organized by longtime Saturday Night Live music producer Hal Willner, who passed away from complications due to COVID-19 in April. AngelHeaded Hipster: The Songs Of Marc Bolan And T. Rex is out now.

We’ve already shared covers from Nick Cave, Devendra Banhart, Kesha, and Joan Jett, and it also boasts covers from Lucinda Williams, Todd Rundgren, Peaches, and a bunch more.

Below, you can listen to Father John Misty’s take on “Main Man,” from T. Rex’s 1972 album The Slider. FJM recent released two tracks of his own, “To S.” and “To R.,” as part of Sub Pop’s singles series. We also got a Leonard Cohen cover from him a few months ago.

Check out “Main Man”:

And here’s the whole album:

AngelHeaded Hipster: The Songs Of Marc Bolan And T. Rex is out now via BMG.