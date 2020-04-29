Nick Cave – “Cosmic Dancer” (T. Rex Cover)

A few weeks ago, Saturday Night Live sketch music producer Hal Willner passed away from coronavirus. For many years, he had been working on a star-studded T. Rex tribute album, in the same vein as many other compilations that Willner had put together over the last couple decades honoring various artists. Today, that compilation is finally being announced: It’s called AngelHeaded Hipster: The Songs Of Marc Bolan And T. Rex, and it’ll be out in September. (Bolan is being inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame later this year, whenever that induction ceremony ends up happening.)

The compilation features T. Rex covers by U2 (featuring Elton John), Joan Jett, Lucinda Williams, Kesha, Father John Misty, Perry Farrell, Todd Rundgren, Marc Almond, Metric’s Emily Haines, Devendra Banhart, King Khan, Sean Lennon, and many more.

AngelHeaded Hipster’s music supervisor Rachel Fox had this to say in a statement:

Hal had a unique vision of Marc Bolan’s music, and working on AngelHeaded Hipster brought him great joy. Speaking for those closest to him, we will forever be heartbroken at the untimely loss of our beloved friend and irreplaceable creative engine. Hal, who referred to AngelHeaded Hipster as his ‘White Album’, was eager for everyone to hear these beautiful songs and to start thinking about Bolan and T. Rex again. This album is a testament to Hal’s spirit.

Today, we’re getting Nick Cave’s rendition of T. Rex’s “Cosmic Dancer,” which appeared on their 1971 album Electric Warrior. Listen to it and check out the tribute album’s tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:

01 Kesha – “Children Of The Revolution”

02 Nick Cave – “Cosmic Dancer”

03 Joan Jett – “Jeepster”

04 Devendra Banhart – “Scenescof”

05 Lucinda Williams – “Life’s A Gas”

06 Peaches – “Solid Gold, Easy Action”

07 BØRNS – “Dawn Storm”

08 Beth Orton – “Hippy Gumbo”

09 King Khan – “I Love To Boogie”

10 Gaby Moreno – “Beltane Walk”

11 U2 – “Bang A Gong (Get It On)” (Feat. Elton John)

12 John Cameron Mitchell – “Diamond Meadows”

13 Emily Haines – “Ballrooms Of Mars”

14 Father John Misty – “Main Man”

15 Perry Farrell – “Rock On”

16 Elysian Fields – “The Street And Babe Shadow”

17 Gavin Friday – “The Leopards”

18 Nena – “Metal Guru”

19 Marc Almond – “Teenage Dream”

20 Helga Davis – “Organ Blues”

21 Todd Rundgren – “Planet Queen”

22 Jessie Harris – “Great Horse”

23 Sean Lennon & Charlotte Kemp Muhl – “Mambo Son”

24 Victoria Willians & Julian Lennon – “Pilgrim’s Tail”

25 David Johansen – “Bang A Gong (Get It On) – Reprise”

26 Maria McKee – “She Was Born To Be My Unicorn / Ride A White Swan”

AngelHeaded Hipster: The Songs Of Marc Bolan And T. Rex is out 9/4 via BMG. Pre-order it here.