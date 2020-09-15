Cardi B Files For Divorce From Offset

Cardi B is divorcing Offset. Cardi filed the paperwork for a dissolution of marriage in Fulton County, Georgia today, TMZ reports, and she’s seeking child support and primary custody of their two-year-old daughter Kulture. According to Page Six, a hearing is scheduled for 11/4.

The two rappers secretly married in September 2017, and Cardi gave birth to their daughter Kulture the following July. In December, amidst persistent rumors of Offset’s infidelity, she announced that they were splitting up.

“We’re not together anymore. I don’t know, it might take time to get a divorce,” she said at the time. “And I’m always going to have a lot of love for him because he is my daughter’s father.” They later got back together after Offset crashed Cardi’s set at Rolling Loud with a “TAKE ME BACK CARDI” sign.