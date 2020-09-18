Justin Bieber – “Holy” (Feat. Chance The Rapper)

Justin Bieber released a new album, Changes, at the beginning of this year (yes, this year) and he’s already trying to move past it. Compared to his blockbuster 2015 album Purpose, sales for Changes were really weak, and the scale of his planned tour was downgraded even before the pandemic spelled doom for the entire touring music industry.

Earlier this week, Bieber announced that he was embarking on a new era and kicking things off with a new single called “Holy,” a song that features Chance The Rapper. As such a team-up might suggest, it’s a gospel-influenced and inspirational-minded track.

It comes with a Colin Tilley-directed video. You can check it out below.

“Holy” is out now via Def Jam. Earlier this month, Bieber starred in the music video for DJ Khaled & Drake’s “Popstar.”