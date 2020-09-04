Justin Bieber Stars In DJ Khaled & Drake’s New “Popstar” Video

A couple months ago, DJ Khaled and Drake released a pair of new tracks called “Popstar” and “Greece.” Today, the former has gotten an elaborate music video made by Director X. It stars Justin Bieber, arguably one of the world’s biggest pop stars.

After a few minutes of FaceTime back-and-forth between Drake and Khaled talking about video logistics, they get sidelined and Bieber takes center stage, cruising through a rowdy all-day party and mouthing along to the entire song. There’s a cameo from his manager Scooter Braun when the song references him and Bieber’s wife Hailey Baldwin pops up at the end. In the credits, there’s a whole handful of people named as COVID security, which means that all this was shot during the pandemic.

You can watch it below.