Stream Gladie’s New Thank You Card EP

Gladie — the new-ish project fronted by Cayetana’s Augusta Koch — released their debut album, Safe Sins, at the beginning of the year. They followed it up a few months later with the Orange Peel EP and now, a couple months after that, Gladie have put out another new EP, Thank You Card., which contains two new tracks and a cover of the Weakerthans’ “Plea From A Cat Named Virtute,” which (coincidentally?) was also covered by PUP for the recent Save Stereogum compilation. Check out the EP below.

thank you card. by gladie

The Thank You Card. EP is out now.