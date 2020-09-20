Stream Gladie’s New Thank You Card EP

Gladie — the new-ish project fronted by Cayetana’s Augusta Koch — released their debut album, Safe Sins, at the beginning of the year. They followed it up a few months later with the Orange Peel EP and now, a couple months after that, Gladie have put out another new EP, Thank You Card., which contains two new tracks and a cover of the Weakerthans’ “Plea From A Cat Named Virtute,” which (coincidentally?) was also covered by PUP for the recent Save Stereogum compilation. Check out the EP below.

<a href="https://gladie.bandcamp.com/album/thank-you-card" target="_blank">thank you card. by gladie</a>

The Thank You Card. EP is out now.