Stream Gladie’s New Orange Peels EP

At the beginning of the year, Cayetana leader Augusta Koch released her first full-length album as Gladie, Safe Sins. Over the weekend, she put up a new EP featuring three songs that were recorded at home. They’re filled with isolation itchiness that could be applicable to any old time, songs about feeling trapped in impossible distances.

“If I paint a still life of my current situation/ There would be a lot of tools I use to subdue procrastination,” Koch sings on the title track. “The house is filled with unmade sheets and dishes piled high/ But mostly what I’d focus on is the negative space of you and I.” Check them out below.

<a href="http://gladie.bandcamp.com/album/orange-peels" target="_blank">orange peels by gladie</a>

The Orange Peels EP is out now.