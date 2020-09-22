Metz – “Blind Youth Industrial Park”

Metz are releasing a new album, Atlas Vending, in a couple of weeks. The Toronto hardcore band have shared two tracks from it so far, the 8-minute drone “A Boat To Drown In” and “Hail Taxi,” which made our best songs of the week list.

And today they’re back with another one, “Blind Youth Industrial Park.” It’s a dirty churn, both melodic and hard as hell. “I know exactly what you’re thinking/ I know exactly who you are,” Alex Edkins howls in the chorus backed by some soft coos. “The words you say have lost the meaning/ Can’t seem to find a way to hold on to something more.” Check it out below.

Atlas Vending is out 10/9 on Sub Pop. Pre-order it here.