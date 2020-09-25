Watch Justin Vernon Transform Bon Iver’s “22 (OVER S∞∞N)” Into A Voting PSA For Colbert

Throughout the pandemic, The Late Show With Stephen Colbert has occasionally been publishing at-home performances by notable musicians directly to the program’s Twitter account. Today we get one from Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon, tied in with the new voting initiative Vernon just launched in his native Wisconsin.

In the footage, Vernon sits surrounded by instruments, his face superimposed with a message about Wisconsin’s voter registration deadline. (It’s Oct. 14, by the way.) The performance is billed as “22 (OVER S∞∞N),” the opening track from 2016’s refracted masterpiece 22, A Million. But this minimal, largely instrumental take is not really recognizable as the same song, except for Vernon’s lyric at the end that presumably refers to Donald Trump’s administration: “Tell me it’s gonna be over soon.”

Watch the performance below.