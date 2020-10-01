Watch Tame Impala Play In An Empty Soccer Stadium For FIFA 21

Tame Impala have been cranking out the content in lockdown over the last couple months. They were just on Fallon last week to perform “Borderline” and they did a Tiny Desk concert a few weeks before that. That’s not even counting the various remixes they’ve put out, both of their tracks and other people’s.

Tonight, Kevin Parker and company shared a performance that was filmed in an empty soccer stadium, aka the Perth Oval. The performance was done in conjunction with the launch of the video game FIFA 21 and also included performances by Dua Lipa, Anitta, and more, all from soccer venues around the world.

Tame Impala did two tracks: their Lonerism standard “Elephant” (which Parker has thankfully come around on) and their Slow Rush track “Is It True.” Watch below.