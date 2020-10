Japanese math-rock quartet Tricot are gearing up to release a new album called 10 in honor of the band’s 10th anniversary. They’ve already shared two tracks from it, “おまえ” (“Omae”) and “サマーナイトタウン” (“Summer Nights Town”), and now they’re back with a third, “Warp.” Listen to all three songs below.

10 is out 10/21.