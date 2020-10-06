A couple weeks back, the ever-prolific Jeff Tweedy announced that he’d gone and made a quarantine-era album called Love Is The King. At the time, he also shared two new songs, the album’s title track and “Guess Again.” Today, he’s back with another one called “Gwendolyn.”

Musically, “Gwendolyn” is a bit sweeter and rollicking than its predecessors, but it’s still got that dusty, lived-in quality Tweedy does so well. The video also brings along a whole lot of famous guests — as you might recall, Tweedy’s band is well-loved and his extracurriculars have given him quite a few famous friends through the years — but in a, presumably, very socially distanced way. Tweedy enters the frame with a mask on, and soon enough we’re getting cameos, of a sort, from such esteemed figures as Jon Hamm, Nick Offerman, Elvis Costello, Courtney Barnett, Fred Armisen, Tavi Gevinson, Seth Meyers, Nnamdi, Abbi Jacobson, Alex Winter, Norah Jones, Jeff Garlin, and more. Tweedy came up with the video concept, and it was directed by Jamie Fleischel.

Check it out below.

Love Is The King​ is out 10/23 via dBpm Records.