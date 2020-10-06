Future Islands – “Born In A War”

This Friday, Baltimore synth-rock dramatists Future Islands will release their new album As Long As You Are. The album comes three years after The Far Field, their last one, and after the members of the band have been devoted attention to side projects like frontman Samuel T. Herring’s pretty-great rap debut Back At The House. In the past few months, the band has shared a handful of advance singles: “Thrill,” “Moonlight,” the Jenn Wasner collab “For Sure.” Today, they’ve dropped the last song before the album arrives.

“Born In A War” is a lament for a broken society. It’s got a big, fat Factory Records-style bassline, a whole lot of impressive vocal theatrics from Herring, and a general feeling of loss and longing. There’s an animated video from Wayne White, an artist and puppeteer who won Emmys for his work on Pee-Wee’s Playhouse, and from White’s son Woodrow White. In a press release, Future Islands say that they’ve been trying to work with Wayne White for years. Watch the video below.

Also, on Friday, Future Islands, one of our great live bands, will play their only live show this year. It’s a livestream, filmed in Maryland, with a custom light show. Phoenix/Bon Iver collaborator Michael Garber will direct. Here’s the trailer:

As Long As You Are is out 10/9 via 4AD. The livestream show goes down 10/9 at 10PM eastern, and you can get tickets here.