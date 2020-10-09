Enough about the “Dreams” skateboarder guy! It’s time for some new Stevie Nicks music. Last week, in the same interview that featured her first public comments about Lindsey Buckingham’s removal from Fleetwood Mac, the music legend and noted Harry Styles stan revealed she’d be releasing a new single this week. It’s called “Show Them The Way,” and it’s out now.

“Show Them The Way” was reportedly inspired by a dream Nicks had before the 2008 presidential election involving Martin Luther King Jr., John F. Kennedy, Bobby Kennedy, and John Lewis. Dave Grohl plays drums on the song and it was produced by Greg Kurstin. “This song really is a prayer. This song is a prayer for people to unite. A prayer for people to get together,” Nicks said in a recent interview with Associated Press.

It arrives ahead of her concert film Stevie Nicks 24 Karat Gold The Concert, set to screen on Oct. 21 and 25 at select theaters, drive-ins, and exhibition spaces worldwide. The movie was directed by Joe Thomas using footage from Nicks’ 2017 tour stops in Pittsburgh and Indianapolis. A live album from the same tour is dropping at the end of the month.

Listen to “Show Them The Way” below. A Cameron Crowe-directed music video is expected sometime soon.

Get tickets to screenings of Stevie Nicks 24 Karat Gold The Concert here. The 24 Karat Gold live album is out 10/30 on BMG, with CDs sold exclusively through Target and a limited edition crystal clear vinyl available from Barnes & Noble.