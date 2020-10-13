beabadoobee – “Together”

Bea Kristi, aka beabadoobee, is a young British-Filipino musician who reimagines ’90s alt-rock as dreamy, gleamingly contemporary pop music. She’s already got some industry support and a solid hype train behind her, and her debut album Fake It Flowers officially arrives on Friday.

We’ve already posted early tracks “Care,” “Sorry,” “Worth It,” and “How Was Your Day?,” and now we’re getting one last single before the LP is out in the world. That single, “Together,” is a sticky, melodic rocker that explodes into its satisfyingly crunchy chorus.

“This song is about the dependency you have with someone and missing that when you’re away and learning to be by yourself,” beabadoobee explains in a statement. “It’s written from that point when you’re feeling alone and thinking everything is better when you’re with that other person.”

Listen and watch the bedroom-directed music video below.

Fake It Flowers is out 10/16 on Dirty Hit. Pre-order it here.