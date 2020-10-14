Bad Religion – “What Are We Standing For”

Los Angeles punk elders Bad Religion responded to our fucked political climate last year with their latest album Age Of Unreason. And now today, in the midst of a possibly even more fucked political climate, they’ve shared a new outtake from that LP, “What Are We Standing For.”

“What Are We Standing For” is a song in support of athletes like Colin Kaepernick who take a knee to protest racism and police brutality: “Don’t know what they’re standing for anymore/ Show some understanding for/ Those who kneel to implore know just what they’re standing for.”

“In this time of tribal nationalism, dissent, as a form of political speech, is vital to democracy,” says co-songwriter and guitarist Brett Gurewitz. Listen to “What Are We Standing For” below.

CREDIT: Alice Baxley
