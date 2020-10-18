Watch Foo Fighters Perform Acoustic Set From Empty Troubadour For Save Our Stages Fest

Last night, Foo Fighters performed as a part of the Save Our Stages Fest, a virtual event that saw a bunch of artists playing from empty venues around the country to benefit National Independent Venue Association’s Emergency Relief Fund.

Foo Fighters did an acoustic set out of the Troubadour in Los Angeles, a performance they previewed on Jimmy Kimmel Live! a couple days ago with “Learn To Fly.” The full set includes that and also Dave Grohl and co. playing “Skin And Bones,” “My Hero,” “These Days,” “Times Like These,” and “Everlong.” Between the songs, the band reflected on the times that they played the Troubadour over the years.

Check it out below.