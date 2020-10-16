Watch Foo Fighters Play “Learn To Fly” Acoustic At An Empty Troubadour

Foo Fighters are among the many artists headlining the stacked #SOSFest this weekend. Organized by the National Independent Venue Association (NIVA) to support the Save Our Stages Act, the virtual festival will also feature performances from Phoebe Bridgers, the Roots, Miley Cyrus, YG, Major Lazer, Leon Bridges, and more. And to preview their upcoming set at the Troubadour in West Hollywood, Foo Fighters played their 1999 breakout hit “Learn To Fly” from the empty venue to close out last night’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!. Watch their acoustic performance below.