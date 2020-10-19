FUZZ – “Mirror”

FUZZ, the LA power trio featuring Ty Segall on drums, Meatbodies’ Chad Ubovich on bass, and Charles Moothart on guitar, are releasing their third album III at the end of the week. They’ve already shared two singles from it, “Returning” and “Spit,” and now they’re giving us one last track before the big day on Friday. “Mirror” is another hard-rocking riff-monster of a song — FUZZ’s specialty — and it comes with a video from director Joshua Erkman.

“In an abstract way I wanted to incorporate some of the thoughts that have been swimming around in my head about isolation; it’s pretty hard to avoid thinking about that these days,” Erkman explains. “Making the video was an exciting challenge given our current circumstances — how do you shoot a rock ‘n’ roll band performing in a safe, but visually interesting way?”

“In this case,” Erkman says, “the answer was myself and the cinematographer, Star Rosencrans, dragging the band out to the middle of the desert with just a camera, some optical filters, and the bare minimum amount of lights needed.” Watch and listen to “Mirror” below.

III is out 10/23 on In The Red. Pre-order it here.