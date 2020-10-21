Megan Thee Stallion Calls Tory Lanez “Genuinely Crazy” After He Says That He Still Sees Her As A Friend

The strange, upsetting saga of Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez continues. Last week, the LA District Attorney’s Office officially charged Tory with felony assault with a semiautomatic firearm and with carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle. Both are felonies. This came months after widespread reports that Tory had shot Megan in both feet after an argument outside a party back in July, and after Megan confirmed those reports. But Tory is still attempting to tell his side of the story, to the point where he released an entire album about the alleged assault last month. Last night, Tory was on Instagram Live, once again trying to say that Megan’s story was fake but that he still sees her as his “friend.”

As TMZ reports, Tory attempted to proclaim his own innocence on Instagram Live last night while at the same time insisting that he wasn’t trying to drag Megan’s name through the mud. He also called the alleged shooting a “debacle”:

When this whole debacle, or whatever you want to call it, came about — the whole time, it’s like she knows what happened, I know what happened, and what you’re saying, what the alleged things and the alleged accusations of my name is, are not true. It’s falsified information. It’s false information… To me, as a person, she’s still my friend, no matter what. Even if she doesn’t look at me like that, I look at her like she’s still my friend. In the times that we were together or around each other, we’ve had nothing but joyous moments and good moments.

Megan responded on Twitter last night. Without mentioning Tory’s name, she tweeted that he is “genuinely crazy.”