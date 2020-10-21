Liturgy – “Lonely OIOION”

Liturgy have announced a new album, Origin Of The Alimonies, their follow-up to last year’s H.A.Q.Q.. It’s the Brooklyn avant-garde metal band’s first album since bandleader Hunter Hunt-Hendrix came out as transgender and in a video announcing its release she describes it as “an opera [that] addresses the topic of the origin of all things in the form of a kind of archetypal, mythical story of two characters,” who are called OIOION and SIHEYMN. The first piece they’re sharing from it is called “Lonely OIOION,” a towering howl that’s filled with frantic drumming and a ton of different textures. Check it out below.

<a href="https://liturgy.bandcamp.com/album/origin-of-the-alimonies-2" target="_blank">Origin of the Alimonies by Liturgy</a>

And here’s a trailer for the album:

And Hunt-Hendrix’s video on the announce, where she also says that she’ll be posting “lecture videos” about the album once a week until it comes out:

TRACKLIST:

01 “The Seperation Of HAQQ From HAEL”

02 “OIOION’s Birth”

03 “Lonely OIOION”

04 “The Fall Of SHIEYMN”

05 “SIHEYMN’s Lament”

06 “Apparition Of The Eternal Church”

07 “The Armistice”

Origin Of The Alimonies is out 11/20 via YLYLCYN. Pre-order it here.