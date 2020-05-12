Liturgy’s Hunter Hunt-Hendrix Comes Out As Transgender

Liturgy leader Hunter Hunt-Hendrix has publicly come out as transgender in an Instagram post.

“I am a woman. I’ve always been one. The love I have to give is a woman’s love, if only because it is mine,” she wrote. “To varying degrees many already understand this, but I’d like to make a clear statement about my actual gender. I could have done this before Liturgy started, but I didn’t, out of fear.”

Liturgy returned last year with their first album in 4 years, H.A.Q.Q..

Read her full statement below.