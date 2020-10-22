Lily Allen Announces New Vibrator

Lily Allen gave a shout-out to Womanizer in her 2018 memoir My Thoughts Exactly. And now the UK pop star has just partnered with the sex toy brand to announce her very own vibrator, the Liberty. “What I love about this toy is that it really works and gives me an orgasm very quickly,” she says in a video promoting the Liberty. “Womanizer changed my life, and I wanted to share my experience,” she writes on Instagram. “Women shouldn’t be ashamed of their sexuality, and we all deserve to own our pleasure. Hopefully this little toy will help you do that!”

Lily Allen is also now the “Chief Liberation Officer” at Womanizer and the face of their #IMasturbate sexual empowerment campaign, intened to “create an open dialogue around pleasure and sexual fulfilment and empower everyone to masturbate.” Allen says, “I hope that this collaboration will lead to people feel that they can talk more freely about masturbation and if somebody like me can talk openly about it without shame then they might feel inclined to try it out for themselves — a whole new world awaits.”