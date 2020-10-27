Benee – “Plain” (Feat. Lily Allen & Flo Milli)

The young New Zealand singer Benee had one of this year’s best breakout TikTok hits with “Supalonely,” and her imminent debut album Hey u x has an impressive guest list featuring the likes of Grimes and Kenny Beats. She also got Lily Allen and Flo Milli together on a track, and that track is out today.

“Plain” is foggy, blippy, chillwave-adjacent mood music that reminds me of Clairo with a trap beat. The sonic soup is a great environment for Benee, even if it somewhat blurs her voice together with Allen’s and therefore obscures the flex of featuring her alt-pop forebear on a song. No such trouble with Flo Milli, who adds a burst of enthusiasm to the track upon arrival. “What a shame, your girl’s so plain,” goes Benne’s hook. “She’s got nothin’ on me.” Check it out.

Hey u x is out 11/13 on Republic. Pre-order it here.