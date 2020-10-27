With Halloween a few days away, it’s worth remembering that horror legend John Carpenter made the best movie ever about the holiday and that he also composed that movie’s eternally eerie score. For decades, Carpenter made the evocative synth scores for his own movies. These days, the 72-year-old Carpenter is retired from filmmaking, but he still makes music. Sometimes, that music comes attached to film; Carpenter scored David Gordon Green’s 2018 sequel to Carpenter’s own film Halloween, and Carpenter also did the theme for the streaming service Shudder. Sometimes, that music exists for its own sake. Today, Carpenter has taken advantage of the Halloween season to announce that he’ll drop a new album early next year.

In February, Carpenter will release the new LP Lost Themes III: Alive After Death. The new LP follows 2015’s Lost Themes and 2016’s Lost Themes II, the albums that got Carpenter back into the music world. As with those two albums and the recent Halloween score, Carpenter recorded Lost Themes III with his son Cody Carpenter and his godson Daniel Davies, the latter of whom is a son of a Kink.

Earlier this year, Carpenter released the new tracks “Skeleton,” which appears on Lost Themes III, and “Unclean Spirit,” which doesn’t. Today, Carpenter has come out with a new track, a thumping and pulsating instrumental called “Weeping Ghost.” It’s exactly what you would expect from a new John Carpenter track, which is to day that it rules. Listen to “Weeping Ghost” and check out the Lost Themes III tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Alive After Death”

02 “Weeping Ghost”

03 “Dripping Blood”

04 “Dead Eyes”

05 “Vampire’s Touch”

06 “Cemetery”

07 “Skeleton”

08 “Turning The Bones”

09 “The Dead Walk”

10 “Carpathian Darkness”

Lost Themes III: Alive After Death is out 2/5 on Sacred Bones Records. It remains extremely cool that John Carpenter is a Sacred Bones recording artist and that he’s making songs with titles like “Carpathian Darkness.”