Blood From The Soul – “Calcified Youth”

Way the hell back in 1993, Napalm Death’s Shane Embury teamed up with Sick Of It All’s Lou Koller to form an industrial-influenced side project called Blood From The Soul, and they released one album, the excellently titled To Spite The Gland That Breeds. Now, 27 years later, Embury is bringing back Blood From The Soul, and he’s doing it with a whole different lineup.

This time around, Koller isn’t taking part. Instead, he’s being replaced by another hardcore all-timer: Converge’s Jacob Bannon, who has also been busy recently with side projects Wear Your Wounds and Umbra Vitae. Also, this time around, Blood From The Soul aren’t using drum machines. Instead, they’re functioning as a full band, with Megadeth’s Dirk Verbeuren and Nasum’s Jesper Liveröd on board. The new-lineup band will release their album DSM-5 next month. We’ve already posted the early single “Debris Of Dreams.” Today, the newly reconstituted Blood From The Soul have also released an animated sci-fi video for the new track “Calcified Youth.”

Based on its first two singles, the new Blood From The Soul will be less abrasive and more anthemic than that lineup might suggest. Even more than the surprisingly melodic “Debris Of Dreams,” “Calcified Youth” is a big, surging piece of work. Bannon’s voice is as ferocious as ever, but the music is big and echoey — not arena-metal, but metal that would sound pretty amazing in an arena. Check out the new song below.

DSM-5 is out 11/13 on Deathwish, Inc.