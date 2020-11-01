Watch Feist Cover Cat Stevens’ “Trouble” For Wisconsin Voters

Justin Vernon’s Eaux Claires festival has been getting musicians to perform as part of their For Wisconsin voting initiative, from Arcade Fire to, naturally, Vernon himself. A new performance from Feist was just shared as part of the campaign and it finds her covering Cat Stevens’ classic 1970 track “Trouble.”

Feist’s most recent album, Pleasure, came out in 2017. She’s popped up a few times since then, mostly as part of live performances, and she had a new Nina Simone cover on the second volume of the Good Music To Avert The Collapse Of American Democracy compilation.

Check out her cover of “Trouble” below.