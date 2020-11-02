Election Day is tomorrow, and the last several days have seen a final push to convince people to get out and vote. Over the weekend, the Biden campaign went big and got Bruce Springsteen to voice a commercial specifically aimed at the battleground area of Northeastern PA by focusing on Scranton and the fact that it’s Biden’s hometown. (Bruce’s “My Hometown” played in the background and given that Scranton is my hometown as well, I sure wish I had more faith in the Boss’ last minute message getting through to people.) It is, of course, unsurprising that most musicians have supported the cause against Trump — even Eminem licensed “Lose Yourself” to a new Biden ad. Tonight, Lady Gaga joined Biden for his final appearance in PA, a rally in Pittsburgh on the eve of the election. But then, you already probably knew that.

Gaga had already been vocal; just last week she shared a video featuring eight different versions of herself from across the years, urging people to vote. But over the weekend, Gaga suddenly became a bizarre focal point of the usual inane convulsions from Trump’s camp. Yesterday, the Trump campaign’s communications director Tim Murtaugh released a statement trying to attack Biden for holding a PA rally with Gaga present, saying: “Nothing exposes Biden’s disdain for the forgotten working men and women of [Pennsylvania] like campaigning with anti-fracking activist Lady Gaga.”

This wound up trending on Twitter because we live in the year 2020 and a presidential campaign is trying to tear down their opponent by calling Lady Gaga an anti-fracking activist. Gaga replied:

HEY TIM HEY @realDonaldTrump SO HAPPY IM GLAD TO BE LIVING RENT FREE in your HEAD. #BidenHarris https://t.co/k2ODfQNkF3 pic.twitter.com/Iy3Nj8aYMR — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) November 1, 2020

Then of course, Trump had his own pre-election finale near Scranton today and went off about celebrities supporting Democrats, which is how he wound up claiming Jon Bon Jovi kisses his ass and embracing a crowd chanting “LeBron James sucks!” He also lashed out at Gaga again, saying “I can tell you stories about Lady Gaga.”

Trump: “Lady GaGa is not too good. I could tell you stories about Lady GaGa.” pic.twitter.com/GFobJUypFT — Angelo Carusone (@GoAngelo) November 2, 2020

And as always, there’s an old tweet for that:

from Donald Trump: "I saw Lady Gaga last night and she was fantastic!" — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 21, 2010

Anyway, the time finally arrived. Earlier in the evening, Gaga spoke and urged people to get out and vote while reminding them this whole thing could come down to Pennsylvania. Later, she played before Biden’s speech, offering up solo renditions of “Shallow” and “You And I,” with plenty of ad-libs about voting and Pennsylvania. Watch below.

And here’s the full text of Gaga’s speech: