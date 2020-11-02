Election Day is tomorrow, and the last several days have seen a final push to convince people to get out and vote. Over the weekend, the Biden campaign went big and got Bruce Springsteen to voice a commercial specifically aimed at the battleground area of Northeastern PA by focusing on Scranton and the fact that it’s Biden’s hometown. (Bruce’s “My Hometown” played in the background and given that Scranton is my hometown as well, I sure wish I had more faith in the Boss’ last minute message getting through to people.) It is, of course, unsurprising that most musicians have supported the cause against Trump — even Eminem licensed “Lose Yourself” to a new Biden ad. Tonight, Lady Gaga joined Biden for his final appearance in PA, a rally in Pittsburgh on the eve of the election. But then, you already probably knew that.
Gaga had already been vocal; just last week she shared a video featuring eight different versions of herself from across the years, urging people to vote. But over the weekend, Gaga suddenly became a bizarre focal point of the usual inane convulsions from Trump’s camp. Yesterday, the Trump campaign’s communications director Tim Murtaugh released a statement trying to attack Biden for holding a PA rally with Gaga present, saying: “Nothing exposes Biden’s disdain for the forgotten working men and women of [Pennsylvania] like campaigning with anti-fracking activist Lady Gaga.”
This wound up trending on Twitter because we live in the year 2020 and a presidential campaign is trying to tear down their opponent by calling Lady Gaga an anti-fracking activist. Gaga replied:
Then of course, Trump had his own pre-election finale near Scranton today and went off about celebrities supporting Democrats, which is how he wound up claiming Jon Bon Jovi kisses his ass and embracing a crowd chanting “LeBron James sucks!” He also lashed out at Gaga again, saying “I can tell you stories about Lady Gaga.”
And as always, there’s an old tweet for that:
Anyway, the time finally arrived. Earlier in the evening, Gaga spoke and urged people to get out and vote while reminding them this whole thing could come down to Pennsylvania. Later, she played before Biden’s speech, offering up solo renditions of “Shallow” and “You And I,” with plenty of ad-libs about voting and Pennsylvania. Watch below.
And here’s the full text of Gaga’s speech:
Hello everybody. How are you feeling? I know, it’s a lot. This is a big one, Pennsylvania. So if you’re here, you probably already believe in Joe Biden. I know I believe in Joe Biden. You probably already believe he’s the right choice over Donald Trump. You don’t need me to tell you why. Because, like me, you’ve experienced the last four years and have all the evidence you need to look at this choice and know in your heart, without any doubt, that Joe Biden is the right choice.
So, I’m gonna keep this very simple. If you believe in Joe Biden, and you haven’t already voted, make a plan to get to the polls tomorrow. Turnout is going to be critical. Get there early. Get there as early as you can. Wait it out, pack food, dress warm. Anything you might need. If you’re standing, if you want to sit in line, charge your phone. Bring a friend, or two. Bring your neighbor. A member of your family. And together, cast a vote for your country and be willing to do whatever it takes to stand up for what you believe in. This is your vote.
And guess what? We need all of you to vote. I know you’ve seen the polls. The record number of early and mail-in votes. It’s tempting to feel comfortable and confident and sit back, but now is not a time to feel confident and sit back. Right now it’s time for action. It’s time to muster our energy. Every ounce of us, every ounce of hope and optimism and enthusiasm. Every ounce of fear and frustration and discouragement. Now is a time to show up and vote like this country depends on it, because it does.
I want to remind you. Listen to me, I want to remind you and all the people who are listening. We all know that this thing may come down to Pennsylvania. We need you. We need your family, we need your friends. We need your heart. Vote like your life depends on it, or vote like your children’s lives depend on it. Because they do. And to all the women, and all the men with daughters, and sisters, and mothers, everybody, no matter how you identify, now is your chance to vote against Donald Trump, a man who believes his fame gives him the right to grab one of your daughters, or sisters, or mothers, or wives by any part of their bodies. Vote for Joe, he’s a good person. Thank you.