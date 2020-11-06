Noted Rap Star Billy Ray Cyrus Covered LL Cool J

“Old Town Road”! Remember that? Lil Nas X’s record-breaking country-rap sensation was the biggest hit of 2019, which was only a year ago, although it feels like we’ve all lived several lifetimes since then. “Achy Breaky Heart” crooner Billy Ray Cyrus famously jumped on the remix to deliver a fairly convincing sing-rap verse about diamond rings, Fendi sports bras, and such. And now, on the same day his daughter Miley released her new Stevie Nicks collaboration, he’s covered a classic of the hip-hop genre.

On his newly released EP The Singin’ Hills Sessions – Mojave, Cyrus has released a cover of “Mama Said Knock You Out” by LL Cool J, a guy who has some experiencing intersecting with the country world. Cyrus has taken Marley Marl and Bobby “Bobcat” Ervin’s Golden-Age thump and translated it to banjo-led arena rock twang, with a chorus of “whoa-oh” backing vocals contrasted against Cyrus’ own low-slung vocals. As an attempt to capitalize on “Old Town Road,” this may be too little too late, but it may succeed on the strength of pure novelty anyhow.

Listen below.

The Singin’ Hills Sessions – Mojave is out now.