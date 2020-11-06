“Midnight Sky,” the lead single from Miley Cyrus’ upcoming new album Plastic Hearts, came out back in August. The song was inspired by Stevie Nicks and shares similarities with Nicks’ “Edge Of Seventeen.”

In an interview around the time that the song was released, Cyrus said that she reached out to Nicks about the song before releasing it. “I sent her the song and I said, ‘I have an alternate melody, if you don’t want me to kind of like pay tribute to you and your greatness and how much you’ve inspired me,” Cyrus said. “And she said, ‘You can borrow from me anytime.”

Now Nicks herself has hopped on an official remix of the track, which is called “Edge Of Midnight” and mashes up the two songs together. Nicks recently returned with an original song of her own last month, “Show Them The Way.”

Check out “Edge Of Midnight” below.

Plastic Hearts is out 11/27.