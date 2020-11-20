The 10 Best Grandaddy Songs

Music wasn’t the plan for Jason Lytle. In fact, for most of his adolescence it wasn’t even the dream. Lytle began his young adult life as a professional skateboarder, a logical hobby given his suburban Californian upbringing, before a knee injury abruptly ended his athletic career. In his recovery, he poured his attention into music, recording small demos. Those songs would become his first releases as Grandaddy, a project that has expanded and contracted with time but has consistently been a home for Lytle’s lyrics and, by extension, his anxieties. And as is befitting of a band born from the painful failings of the human form, Grandaddy’s discography excavates the splendor in our inevitable degradation.

After half a decade of those homespun cassette recordings, Grandaddy made their full-length debut with 1997’s Under The Western Freeway, a mix of restrained, lo-fi acoustics and explosive, day-glo electronics that achieved critical acclaim, if not immediate popular appreciation. With recurring themes of technological unease and a soundtrack fit for an Atari, critics sought to classify it within the flannel-toned hues of ’90s college rock — Mercury Rev, Pavement, Weezer — while professing the unique charms of its space-age, digital psychedelia.

They continued that momentum on 2000’s self-referentially named Sophtware Slump. With more support from their new record label, V2, Lytle doubled down on his strange vision of an android-driven future, with characters like Jed the Humanoid and 2000 Man personifying the terrifying isolation of the new millennium and its ceaseless march towards innovation. And though a record about alcoholic robots might seem like a niche interest, its dopey, dropout approach to our impending digital doom clearly resonated, eventually landing an opening gig for post-Parachutes Coldplay. Despite the multiple, inevitable OK Computer comparisons, Grandaddy struck a different nerve than Thom Yorke’s disturbing visions of technocratic overlords. Though driven by the same core sense of dread, Lytle leaned into playful nihilism and wistful nostalgia, envisioning a world where we mourn microwaves that have fallen out of use.

But by 2003, Lytle seemed to tire of his glittery, glitchy reputation, and Grandaddy’s third record, Sumday, proved that he could engender the same feelings of romantic hopelessness with a more analog approach. Driven by fuzz pedals and piano, he paired the same middle-aged worries with sharper melodies and more traditional song structures. But after what he called “the ultimate Grandaddy record,” he split from the rest of the band, releasing 2006’s humble Just Like The Fambly Cat as essentially a solo production. It was a fitting goodbye, equal parts somber and silly. The band would then remain largely dormant, save for a few reunion shows in 2012, until 2017. They came together again as a group to record Last Place, an homage to what Grandaddy represented as much as a reflection on the original concerns that fueled the band. It was a welcome comeback, cut tragically short by the sudden death of their bassist Kevin Garcia a few months after the album’s release.

But in the summer of 2020, when the pangs of digital connection were wearing thin, Lytle announced a small return: Grandaddy would be re-releasing The Sophtware Slump, with Lytle playing the entire album solely on the piano. Out today, The Sophtware Slump ….. on a wooden piano is a fitting comeback for a band that disguised melancholy behind MIDIs. Lytle also hinted at another album of new material, his last (he says) before going “off the grid.” He now has an exponentially larger well of internet angst to mine since their last album, but there’s also an impressive longevity in the computer crises he unleashed over two decades ago. Revisiting Grandaddy’s 10 best songs, it’s both eerie and beautiful to find new resonance in repeated listens.