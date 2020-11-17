Martin Gore – “Mandrill”

Depeche Mode’s Martin Gore, who was just inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame with the rest of his band last week, has announced a new EP. Like his 2015 solo album MG, the upcoming The Third Chimpanzee is a collection of instrumental electronic songs that sound like the score to some imagined film.

“The first track I recorded had a sound that wasn’t human,” Martin explains in a statement. “It sounded primate-like. I decided to name it ‘Howler’, after a monkey. Then, when it came time to name the EP, I remembered reading the book The Rise And Fall Of The Third Chimpanzee. It all made sense to call it that, as the EP was made by one of the third chimpanzees.”

All of the five songs on The Third Chimpanzee are named after different species of monkey, and the cover art was painted by a famous capuchin monkey adorably named Pockets Warhol. “Mandrill,” out today, is pretty cool, a deliberate yet pulse-pounding slab of buzzing electronic menace. Listen to it below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Howler”

02 “Mandrill”

03 “Capuchin”

04 “Vervet”

05 “Howler’s End”

The Third Chimpanzee is out 1/29. Pre-order it here.