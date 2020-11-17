Lana Del Rey Responds To Student Newspaper Article About Whether She Should Be Cancelled

Last month, Lana Del Rey held a surprise signing for her new poetry book Violet Bent Backwards Over The Grass at a Barnes & Noble in Los Angeles. At the signing, Del Rey wore a mask that appeared to be mesh, and this pissed a lot of people off. Infections disease specialist Dr. Peter Chin-Hong said he was “not very confident” that Del Rey’s mask would help prevent the spread of COVID-19: “You might as well be wearing nothing.” Del Rey is a veteran of dumb public controversies, and this one followed all the steps that you would expect.

This past weekend, The Michigan Daily, a student newspaper at the University Of Michigan, ran an editorial on Del Rey’s mask and the phenomenon of “cancel culture.” The writer considered, at some length, whether doing something like wearing that mask might cause Del Rey to lose mass adulation. The article never really comes down on one side or the other. Instead, it’s full of equivocating language: “Does a mesh mask disqualify her from our love? It seems such an insignificant misstep for an idol who the world has cherished for so long.” But the piece does bring up the latent conservatism that some see in Del Rey’s retro aesthetic, and it references “whispers” that LDR voted for Donald Trump, an accusation the singer recently took issue with.

On Twitter today, Del Rey responded to the student newspaper’s article:

Great article. The mask had plastic on the inside. They’re commonly sewn in by stylists these days. I don’t generally respond to articles because I don’t care. But there ya go. Same goes for everyone’s masks in my video. I’m lucky enough to have a team of people who can do that… Again not that I believe it’s anyone’s business at all-but I made it clear who I voted for. And I don’t glamorize tough relationships. Relationships can just be tough. Period. Every other singer sings about the same damn thing. Always have, Probably always will. Thanks stay tuned.

Great article. The mask had plastic on the inside. They’re commonly sewn in by stylists these days. I don’t generally respond to articles because I don’t care. But there ya go. Same goes for everyone’s masks in my video. I’m lucky enough to have a team of people who can do that — Lana Del Rey (@LanaDelRey) November 17, 2020

Again not that I believe it’s anyone’s business at all-but I made it clear who I voted for. And I don’t glamorize tough relationships. Relationships can just be tough. Period. Every other singer sings about the same damn thing. Always have, Probably always will. Thanks stay tuned — Lana Del Rey (@LanaDelRey) November 17, 2020

When one fan tweeted “took you long enough” at Del Rey, she responded, “Bro I’m working on 2 albums and excitedly and happily donating a million dollars throughout the nation. If I responded to everything I would be 🤷🏻‍♂️.”

https://twitter.com/LanaDelRey/status/1328622130204790784

I don’t know about the rest of this, but I might dispute the bit about how Del Rey doesn’t respond because she doesn’t care.