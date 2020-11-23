Portrayal Of Guilt – “A Tempting Pain”

By James Rettig

Last month, the Austin hardcore band Portrayal Of Guilt announced a new album, We Are Always Alone, their follow-up to their 2018 debut LP Let Pain Be Your Guide and its subsequent EP Suffering Is A Gift. They shared two songs from it at the time, “It’s Already Over” and “Masochistic Oath,” and today they’re back with another one new one, “A Tempting Pain.”

‘‘A Tempting Pain’ is about the feeling of acceptance after an indescribable amount of pain — and accepting that the pain will never end,” the band’s Matt King said in a statement to Consequence. It’s a pulverizing quick hit that comes with an appropriately gloomy music video directed by Michael Cukr. Check it out below.

We Are Always Alone is out 1/29 via Closed Casket Activities. Pre-order it here.

