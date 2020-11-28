Lil Wayne dropped No Ceilings 3, the third installment in his ongoing series of mixtapes, yesterday. The 20-track project, which follows 2009’s No Ceilings and its 2015 sequel No Ceilings 2, is hosted by DJ Khaled and features appearances from the likes of Drake, Young Thug, and Lil Wayne’s sons Kam Karter, Lil Tune, and Young Carter.

“The mixtape game seemed to be a dying art and since I’m one of the pioneers of the craft, and it played such a big part in my career, I felt it was only right to resurrect it,” Wayne told Complex earlier this week. “Also, it’s a lot of songs out here I wanted to kill my way!” Stream No Ceilings 3 here or below.