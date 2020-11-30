Lost Horizons – “Every Beat That Passed” (Feat. Kavi Kwai)

In recent months, Cocteau Twin/Bella Union label head Simon Raymonde and Dif Juz’s Richie Thomas have been teasing their latest collaboration under their Lost Horizons moniker. Their sophomore album, In Quiet Moments, is split into two parts, coming out a couple months apart. So far, we’ve heard several tracks from it, including the John Grant team-up “Cordelia” and “One For Regret,” which featured Porridge Radio vocalist Dana Margolin. Now, the group is back with another ahead of In Quiet Moments‘ first half arriving this Friday.

Lost Horizons’ latest is called “Every Beat That Passed.” “Richie came up with the piano part for this and it grabbed my attention immediately,” Raymonde said in a statement. “That ‘waltz’ rhythm is pretty much in my DNA from my Cocteaus days, and the other instrumentation just kinda flowed out in a rush of emotion and memory. Discovering Kavi Kwai was akin to roaming the beaches of Bognor with a defective metal detector and discovering a whopping blue diamond. She is from Sweden and on hearing her music, I vowed to create a track especially for her. When I received her vocal back, I had that unusual experience of simultaneously laughing and crying at the same time. Laughing because I couldn’t believe how incredible it was, and crying because she turned our tune into a beautifully sad song which really moved me. Still does to be honest.”

“The feeling that came to me when I first heard the instrumental version was that it felt very hopeful,” Kwai added. “Hope always has an undertone of something heavy or dark — otherwise we wouldn’t need it. When I wrote the melodies and the lyrics I stayed in that mode, I wanted to capture the combination of dark and light.”

Raymonde’s not wrong about what that piano part, and the rest of “Every Beat That Passed,” conjure. Out of any of the recent Lost Horizons material, “Every Beat That Passed” has the clearest hints of Raymonde’s dream-pop origins. It’s a gorgeous, twilit track, and you can check it out below.

The first part of In Quiet Moments is out 12/4; the second part is out 2/26. Pre-order via Bella Union here.