Saweetie Says New Song With Doja Cat Released Against Her Wishes

New Music December 4, 2020 12:39 AM By James Rettig

A new song by Saweetie called “Best Friend” featuring Doja Cat came out tonight, but the Santa Clara rapper said that her label Warner Records released it against her wishes. Very shortly after it hit streaming services, Saweetie took to Twitter: “I am extremely disappointed in my label WBR for prematurely releasing a single I was so excited about,” she wrote. ” I feel disrespected. I’m hands on with ALL of my creative & had such a dope rollout for ‘best friends’. The thirst for clout & $ is real & it overrides the artists’ art.”

She continued a few minutes later by saying what was released was “the wrong version” and added: “We put so much work into the visual & we shot for days for this super cinematic girl anthem. And for this to happen? wow….”

Saweetie has put out a couple singles over the last few months, including “Back To The Streets” and “Tap In,” all leading up to her debut album that’s expected to be released next year.

Here’s the song:

