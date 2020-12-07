John Carpenter – “The Dead Walk”

Early next year, horror master John Carpenter is releasing his third album worth of themes for nonexistent movies, Lost Themes III: Alive After Death, the follow-up to 2015’s Lost Themes and 2016’s Lost Themes II. We’ve heard “Skeleton” and “Weeping Ghost” already and today he’s back with a new one called “The Dead Walk.” Carpenter obviously knows a thing or two about iconic horror scores, and I would absolutely watch a movie based on whatever the hell’s going on in “The Dead Walk.” If only Carpenter was still making movies! Check it out below.

Lost Themes III: Alive After Death is out 2/5 via Sacred Bones. Pre-order it here.