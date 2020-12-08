Last month, the big-voiced country superstar Chris Stapleton came out with his new album Starting Over. Last night, Stapleton and his band were the musical guests on Stephen Colbert’s Late Show. Playing together in a studio somewhere, with a bunch of cameras on them, they knocked out the swampy Southern rocker “Devil Always Made Me Think Twice,” and they really crushed it.

In the quarantine era, a lot of TV performances are basically music videos. Stapleton and his team seemed intent on showing that Stapleton and his band really were playing live; we got a lot of close-ups of fingers on guitar strings. And Stapleton really sang the song, showing off his growly bellow in all its glory.

It’s always a pleasure to watch Stapleton work. He and his wife Morgane Stapleton have a way of hitting soaring harmonies that can raise instant goosebumps. They didn’t really do any of that in last night’s performance; Morgane only sings during the song’s cool-down coda. But it’s still cool to see their little moments of mid-performance eye contact. Check out the performance below.

Starting Over is out on Mercury Records Nashville. Check out our list of Chris Stapleton’s 10 best songs here.