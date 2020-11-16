The 10 Best Chris Stapleton Songs

For years, Chris Stapleton had been an unstoppable force in Nashville — but one working mostly behind the scenes as a songwriter and member of his bluegrass group the Steeldrivers, letting others take the limelight with his words. Writing for everyone from Patty Loveless to Luke Bryan, he gave country music a lot of its heart, soul, and southern-rock swamp from the early 2000s on (yes, even for Luke Bryan). But on his 2015 solo debut, Traveller, Stapleton broke all the norms: He found stardom in his thirties, put country music — not pop country or bro country — back on the map, sang with Justin Timberlake, and sold millions of records in the process. He’s now not only one of the genre’s biggest stars, but he’s managed to create a wave of interest in country traditionalism in his wake.

The follow-up to Traveller was a set of two records, From A Room: Volume 1 and 2, both made with producer Dave Cobb at his home base of RCA Studio A. Less identity-driven albums and more collections of songs, they were food for hungry fans who were eager for a backlog — at the end of the day, their most important function seemed to be to give Stapleton plenty of material to pick from as he stayed eternally on the road.

Times have changed, of course, and Stapleton — or anyone who doesn’t believe COVID-19 is a liberal conspiracy — is off of touring for the foreseeable future, waiting for immunity or at least a vaccine. Stapleton must have felt a stillness in the air when he recorded the 14 tracks on his new album Starting Over in late February 2020, right before life went on hold. Because while some of them feel born for a live show (like “Arkansas”), they are also ripe for slow, at-home introspection and careful ponderance over the subject matter that Stapleton is always most drawn to: mulling human imperfections, praising the “good stuff,” and thanking the gift of love while chiding the lure of intoxicants. He also, in the tradition of his massive hit, “Tennessee Whiskey,” offers up some covers: John Fogerty’s “Joy Of My Life” as well as Guy Clark’s “Worry B Gone” and “Old Friends.” But, as usual, there’s no denying the words that Stapleton puts down himself. Here, we rank 10 of his all-time best.