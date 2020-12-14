This column has reached the end of its seventh(!) year, and the time has come once again to run down the Top 40 pop songs of 2020.

As you might guess from that title, the focus of this list, as with The Week In Pop in general, is music that was and is massively popular — songs that ruled the charts, went viral on TikTok, or otherwise blew up in a big way. But it’s also my personal list, beholden to my personal taste and my arbitrary, constantly shifting definition of “pop.” There’s quite a bit of rap here, a few songs from the “indie” world, and a small smattering of country, urbano, and K-pop. It’s a great time capsule for my experience of pop music in 2020, but it’s also just one person’s list, so don’t get too worked up about it. Just enjoy the jams and offer your own list in the comments.