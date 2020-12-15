Viagra Boys – “In Spite Of Ourselves” (John Prine Cover) (Feat. Amy Taylor)

Back in October, Viagra Boys announced they’d follow up their Common Sense EP — one of the best EPs of 2020 — with a sophomore album called Welfare Jazz. So far we’ve heard two songs from it, the snarling “Ain’t Nice” and the more brooding “Creatures.” Today, they’re back with another.

It often seems like anything goes in the warped world of Viagra Boys, and their latest Welfare Jazz preview is a bit of a surprise in that it’s a cover of John Prine’s “In Spite Of Ourselves.” It finds frontman Sebastian Murphy duetting with Amy Taylor, vocalist for Amyl And The Sniffers. Here’s what Murphy had to say about the collaboration:

When I heard “In Spite” the first time I instantly had an urge to do a cover of it and I instantly knew that I wanted Amy to sing Iris Dement’s part because of her unique voice. I love that she sings with an Australian accent which is not too common in country songs I’ve heard before. I’ve listened to the Sniffers since way back when we started and Benke showed me “I’m Not A Loser.” Then I’ve had the privilege of playing with them and hangin out and partying with Amy and the band all over the world and we’ve hit it off from the start. Amy is a goddess of punk rock and a very important part of music today, and one of the smartest people I’ve talked to and it’s an honor to able to make music with her and I hope we can do more in the future!

Taylor added:

I was so excited when Viagra Boys asked me to do a duet with them. Sebastian is a classy man but let’s be true, we’re both insanely feral and gross, so the lyrics are perfect. I love tomato sauce and have a foul mouth so it’s like he’s singing right to me, what an honour. Seb’s a country music fan, and so am I, so it was really sweet to do a little nice duet and he actually introduced John Prine to me. Now I’m a fan. Viagra Boys and Sniffers see each other here and there around when we’re touring, I’ve got all the time in the world for them and their music. Gus our bass player even represents a full VB track suit, hat and all! I remember when we were in London once and Viagra Boys were playing, Gus and Bryce went and ended up sleeping in a park because they had too much fun. I rode a ferris wheel with Benke once when they were in Australia last year. I want to try that hectic stupid canned fish they always talk about. Shrimp Jazz for life!

Check it out and revisit Prine’s original below.

Welfare Jazz is out 1/8 via YEAR0001. Pre-order it here.