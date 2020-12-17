The Gummy Awards: Your Top 10 Albums And Songs Of 2020

Gummy Awards December 17, 2020 10:00 AM By Chris DeVille

The Gummy Awards: Your Top 10 Albums And Songs Of 2020

Gummy Awards December 17, 2020 10:00 AM By Chris DeVille

Now that our own rundown of the year in music has mostly wrapped up, we’re ready to share the results of our annual readers’ poll, the Gummy Awards. As usual, although there is quite a bit of overlap with our staff’s picks for the year’s best albums and songs, you readers have an exquisite taste all your own. Below, you can survey your extremely fetching album picks, followed by a list of your favorite songs. I know the end will be agreeable for most of you.

Stereogum Readers' 10 Favorite Albums Of 2020

10

The Strokes - The New Abnormal (Cult/RCA)

09

Perfume Genius - Set My Heart On Fire Immediately (Matador)

08

Jessie Ware - What's Your Pleasure? (PMR/Friends Keep Secrets/Interscope)

07

Haim - Women In Music Pt. III (Columbia)

06

Run The Jewels - RTJ4 (Jewel Runners/BMG)

05

Fleet Foxes - Shore (ANTI-)

04

Dogleg - Melee (Triple Crown)

03

Waxahatchee - Saint Cloud (Merge)

02

Phoebe Bridgers - Punisher (Dead Oceans)

01

Fiona Apple - Fetch The Bolt Cutters (Epic)

Stereogum Readers' 10 Favorite Songs Of 2020

10 Haim – “The Steps”

09 Christine And The Queens – “People, I’ve been sad”

08 Run The Jewels – “Walking In The Snow”

07 Dogleg – “Fox”

06 The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”

05 Cardi B – “WAP” (Feat. Megan Thee Stallion)

04 Soccer Mommy – “circle the drain”

03 Yves Tumor – “Kerosene!”

02 Waxahatchee – “Fire”

01 Phoebe Bridgers – “I Know The End”

Chris DeVille Administrator
Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Patti LaBelle & Michael McDonald’s “On My Own”

    4 days ago

    The Number Ones: Billy Ocean’s “There’ll Be Sad Songs (To Make You Cry)”

    2 days ago

    The 101 Most Anticipated Albums Of 2021

    12 hours ago

    The Gummy Awards: Your Top 10 Albums And Songs Of 2020

    16 hours ago

    The Top 40 Pop Songs Of 2020

    3 days ago

    more from Gummy Awards

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest