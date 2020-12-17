The Gummy Awards: Your Top 10 Albums And Songs Of 2020

Now that our own rundown of the year in music has mostly wrapped up, we’re ready to share the results of our annual readers’ poll, the Gummy Awards. As usual, although there is quite a bit of overlap with our staff’s picks for the year’s best albums and songs, you readers have an exquisite taste all your own. Below, you can survey your extremely fetching album picks, followed by a list of your favorite songs. I know the end will be agreeable for most of you.