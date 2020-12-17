Watch Haim’s Hanukkah 2020 Spin On “Christmas Wrapping”

News December 17, 2020 3:01 PM By Peter Helman

Watch Haim’s Hanukkah 2020 Spin On “Christmas Wrapping”

News December 17, 2020 3:01 PM By Peter Helman

Priests covered the Waitresses’ 1981 new wave holiday anthem “Christmas Wrapping” at A 3rd Stereogum Christmas Show in 2018. Sadly, we didn’t have a Christmas show this year, but Haim decided to show up and cover “Christmas Wrapping” for y’all anyway as part of their eight days of Hanukkah celebration.

Well, sort of. Their version, which they call “Christmas Wrapping 2020 (All I Want For Christmas Is A Vaccine),” puts a Hanukkah/pandemic/2020-themed spin on the original song with new lyrics like “My menorah’s lost, I’m breaking out/ Depressed from having zero sex/ Dad interjects, latkes a mess/ The Cuisinart stopped working.”

“Merry Christmas! Merry Christmas!/ 2020 has been wild/ Merry Christmas! Merry Christmas! Cut my own hair, now I’m Yentl styled,” the song continues. Playwright Jeremy O. Harris wrote lyrics, Thundercat played bass, and Ariel Rechtshaid produced. Listen and watch the Haim sisters’ accompanying goofy video below.

Peter Helman Administrator

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Patti LaBelle & Michael McDonald’s “On My Own”

    4 days ago

    The Number Ones: Billy Ocean’s “There’ll Be Sad Songs (To Make You Cry)”

    2 days ago

    The 101 Most Anticipated Albums Of 2021

    12 hours ago

    The Gummy Awards: Your Top 10 Albums And Songs Of 2020

    16 hours ago

    The Top 40 Pop Songs Of 2020

    3 days ago

    more from News

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest