Watch Haim’s Hanukkah 2020 Spin On “Christmas Wrapping”

Priests covered the Waitresses’ 1981 new wave holiday anthem “Christmas Wrapping” at A 3rd Stereogum Christmas Show in 2018. Sadly, we didn’t have a Christmas show this year, but Haim decided to show up and cover “Christmas Wrapping” for y’all anyway as part of their eight days of Hanukkah celebration.

Well, sort of. Their version, which they call “Christmas Wrapping 2020 (All I Want For Christmas Is A Vaccine),” puts a Hanukkah/pandemic/2020-themed spin on the original song with new lyrics like “My menorah’s lost, I’m breaking out/ Depressed from having zero sex/ Dad interjects, latkes a mess/ The Cuisinart stopped working.”

“Merry Christmas! Merry Christmas!/ 2020 has been wild/ Merry Christmas! Merry Christmas! Cut my own hair, now I’m Yentl styled,” the song continues. Playwright Jeremy O. Harris wrote lyrics, Thundercat played bass, and Ariel Rechtshaid produced. Listen and watch the Haim sisters’ accompanying goofy video below.